

Tomorrow at noon, Barack Obama steps into the shoes of Lincoln,

FDR, Millard Fillmore and forty other predecessors — this time as the

wished-for Mr. Fix it of a nation run into a ditch. Surely over the

months of transition, someone with a clear head and a fact-laden

portfolio has clued-in the new President about the reality-based

state-of-the-Union — as opposed, say, to the Las Vegas version, where

Santa Claus presides over a whoredom of something-for-nothing

economics, and all behaviors are equally okay, and consequence has been

sliced-and-diced out of the game. . . where, in the immortal words of

Milan Kundera, anything goes and nothing matters.

Mr. Obama

deserves credit for a lot of things, but perhaps most amazingly his

ability to see “hope” in a public so demoralized by their own bad

choices that the USA scene has devolved to a non-stop Special Olympics

of everyday life, where absolutely everybody is debilitated, deluded,

challenged, or needs a leg up, or an extra buck, or a pallet on the

floor, or a gastric bypass, or a week in detox, or a head-start, or a

fourth strike, or a $150-billion bailout. There’s a lot of raw material

from sea to shining sea, admittedly, but how do you re-shape it into a

population guided by a sense of earnest purpose, with reality-based

expectations, with habits of delayed gratification and impulse control,

and a sense of their own history? That will be quite a trick. Many of

us — myself included — will be pulling for Barack. Maybe the power of

his rhetoric and his sheer buff physical presence can whip this

republic of overfed clowns into shape.

He inherits a government of superficially gleaming marble

edifices — all gloriously on view tomorrow — but full of broken

machinery within, infested with weevils, termites, and rats. The USA is

functionally bankrupt. We have no money. The pixel “money” being

emailed over to the insolvent banks has no basis in reality beyond the

quiver in Ben Bernanke’s voice as he announces each new injection. Yet

all reports so far indicate that President Obama is bent on continuing

the process one way or another.

Mr. Obama’s first task taking stage in the lonely Oval Office

should be to get right with his own credo of “change,” meaning he’ll

have to persuade the broad American public that the “change” required

to salvage this society runs much deeper, colder, and thicker than

they’d imagine in their initial transports over

hallelujah-Bush-is-Gone. Many of the familiar touchstones of the recent

American experience have got to go.

Say goodbye to the “consumer society.” We’re done with that. No

more fast money and no more credit. The next stop is “yard-sale

nation,” in which all the plastic crapola accumulated over the past

fifty years is sorted out for residual value and, if still working,

sold for a fraction of its original sticker price. This includes

everything from Humvees to Hello Kitty charm bracelets.

It will be a very salutary thing if we stop even referring to

ourselves as “consumers.” This degrading moniker, used for decades

unthinkingly by everyone from The New York Times

Nobel Prize pundits to the Econ 101 section men of the land-grant

diploma mills has been such a drag on our collective development that

it has extinguished the last latent flickers of duty, obligation, and

responsibility for the greater good in a republic of broken communities

shattered by WalMarts.

The government will not have to do a

thing to bring down the chain-stores. History and inertia is already on

that case, with the easy credit racket terminated and new frictions

arising over global trade, and even Peak Oil waiting to work its hoodoo

behind the scrim of deceptively temporarily low pump prices. The larger

question for President Obama is:

how can we collectively promote the reconstruction of Main Street,

including all the fine-grained layers of retail and wholesale trade.

High tech “solutions” are not likely to avail in this.

In

fact, techno-grandiosity and techno-triumphalism must be be sedulously

monitored and guarded-against. They jointly amount to the great mass

psychosis of our time and culture. This array of traps — from proposed

flying cars to “renewable” motor fuels — is the ultimate Faustian

“bargain.” It will be at the heart of any campaign to sustain the

unsustainable, sucking us ever more deeply into the diminishing returns

of over-investments in complexity. Hence, the last thing this nation

needs now is a stimulus plan aimed at the development of

non-gasoline-powered automobiles — married with extensive

rehabilitation of the highway system. What I incessantly refer to as

the Happy Motoring fiesta is drawing to a close as we have known it,

whether we like it or not. Cars will be around for a while, of course,

but as an increasingly elite activity. The owners of cars will be

increasingly beset by grievance and resentment on the part of those

foreclosed from the Happy Motoring life — and it could easily

degenerate to vandalism and violence, since the “right” to endless

motoring was surreptitiously made an entitlement somewhere around 1957.

The “change” we face in agriculture dwarfs even the death throes

of Happy Motoring (and is not unrelated to it either). A lot of people

are likely to starve in America if we don’t get our act together pronto

in terms of how we produce the food we eat. Petro-agribusiness faces a

set of disturbances that are certain to induce food shortages. Again,

the Peak Oil specter looms in the background, for soil “inputs” and

diesel power to run that system. But all of a sudden even that problem

appears a lesser danger than the gross failure of capital finance now

underway — and petro-agriculture’s chief external input is credit.

Credit may be in extremely short supply this year, and hence crops may

be in short supply as we turn the corner into spring and summer. Just

as in the case of WalMart versus Main Street, the reform of farming in

America is one of those “changes” much larger than most of us imagine.

I’d go so far to say that a large proportion of young people now in

college will find themselves not working in office cubicles, but in

some way or other in farming or the “value-added” activities connected

to it.

I don’t see how America can confront the “change” represented by

the stark fact that suburbia-is-toast. It is the sorest spot of all in

the corpus of a culture beset by disease and debility. The salient

manifestation of suburbia’s demise is the remorseless drop of housing

values in the places most representative of that development pattern.

The worst thing the Obama team could do about this would be to attempt

to prevent the fall of inflated house prices. Their real value needs to

be clearly established before a picture emerges of which places have a

plausible future, and which places are destined to be mere ruins or

salvage yards.

Americans will have to live somewhere, of course, but the terrain

of North America faces a very comprehensive reformation. The biggest

cities will contract; the small cities and small towns will be

reactivated, the agricultural landscape will be inhabited differently,

and the suburbs will undergo an agonizing decades-long work-out of bad

debt and true asset re-valuation. Since the loss of so much vested

“wealth” is implied by the crash of suburbia, this may be a source of

revolutionary political violence moving deeper into the Obama

administration.

There’s been plenty of buzz in the blogosphere about the imminent

failure of the US “social safety net,” including especially the social

security program. Retirees are the biggest block of voters. They’re not

liable to foment riots — that is best left to the youthful

high-testosterone cohort — but the older folks — with Baby Boomers

now coming aboard — could be so distressed by the loss of their

presumed entitlements that they will elect any maniac promising to

bring back something that looked like the 1980s. We haven’t begun to

hear their war cries, and I hope they do not beat a path straight into

some sort of crypto corporate fascism — as, finally, every last

failing scrap of American life is nationalized.

Some natural processes hide in the thickets ahead. A

hyper-inflation could take this country in any weird and unappetizing

direction, from scapegoating and persecution to a new kind of corporate

fascism. But I’m inclined to see our tribulations governed more by

weakness in high places than by real power. In a world of declining

capital and depleting energy resources, the key to any successful

venture will be smaller scale. I’m not convinced that any emergency

could make the US government more effective at getting anything done.

Our hopes really ought to be vested locally, since that is where the

most effective action is likely to be in the years just ahead.

It will be stirring to watch Barack Obama’s inauguration, and all

the hoopla and balls, and the radiant children, and the exemplary First

Lady dancing with the First Partner. Euphoria is a legitimate part of

the human condition, though we know it soon passes into the heavy

lifting of real life. There are many Americans of good will who would

like to see the meaning of real “change” clearly articulated in a way

that comports with reality, not just “dreams” and wishes. We’ll hear a

lot about dreams this week, anyway, of course, but then reality will

set in and the heavy lifting will commence. Many Americans of good will

also stand ready to face reality, to roll up our sleeves, ditch the

video games and the Nascar and the microwaved cheese treats, and the

internet porn and all the other noxious, narcolepsy-inducing

distractions of our time, and put our shoulders to the wheel to haul

this nation into a plausible future. For the moment: a rousing cry of “Good Luck!” To President Obama from this little outpost of Clusterfuck Nation.

