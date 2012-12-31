Good Afternoon JHK,

Are you healing nicely?

Got to move around or that scar tissue will tighten up and make your life a living hell!

Keep moving!

Your girlfriend must be a real comfort right now and it’s amazing how you’re able to find people like her…several times over your life span.

I don’t have your talents of attracting the intelligent opposite sex. I’m extremely cautious and have inhabited mostly low population cities.

Could never connect with people in large cities…mostly because of class destinctions and cliques and other awkward behaviors that scare me.

Also…I don’t know how to use people. I’m a very sensitive person.

Take care!

KS [Karah Sicily]

Licensed Massage Therapist

karahsicily@aol.com

You did a big no-no last night on Coast and put down the main host, George Noory by basically calling him a whack job since he does believe in the a-biotic oil theory. It is easy to tell you never listen to Coast because had you been a listener, you would have never put down someone on a network that is kind enough to allow you try and sell your book. Just keep your head in the sand and do what you do and disregard the fact that 911 was an inside job. Way too many facts that support it, but I know you get your solid information from the main stream news. I know that most of the coast listeners won’t be buying your book just for the main reason you put down George Noory.

Larry A Jones

got_pepsi@msn.com

hi jim dandy , its mindy grater again and i’m sorry to hear you cant sleep. with all due respect—– do you think it might be because you are a snake asshole with world class bad karma and a medioce career that is fading. WELL , DO YA BUNKY ? I DO . XXOOXXOO MINDY

Mindy Grater

grater57835@mypacks.net

Very good! Keep fooling the naive Americans they will swallow the Commie Jewish crap what Soros (Schwartz) of Hungary whispers into the Kenyan Messiah ears!

Luckily we got rid of the Judeobolsheviks like you so keep feeding Das Kapital to the idiots.

Go Sarah! Go Sarah! Ignore the Commie Jews! They destroyed every host country on earth next will be the USA and Israel. ( Jstreet Obamabots)

– Danubius Rex

belawer@freemail.hu

James,

your constant harping on the virtues of light rail (even when it is tangential to whatever the subject at hand) is really starting to make you sound like a used car salesman, or the HAL 9000 sans several memory processing units removed by astronaut Bowman. I sometimes wonder if when your mailman does his rounds or your neighbor passes you on the street, whether or not they deliberately avoid eye-contact, lest they be wrangled into another one of your long-winded diatribes about your precious trains. Speaking of which, do you have a model B & O set in your basement, with which you tinker in order to distract yourself from the fact that you share so much in common with L. Ron Hubbard? Namely, that you, like him, are a homosexual second rate speculative-fiction writer (see “World Made by Hand”) who has bilked the public of its hard-earned dollars. I mean, your yearly forecasts are so off-base that a Scientology e-meter (or even a dowsing rod) could give us an equally accurate assessment of future events.

Speaking of “World Made by Hand” (a good name for a sperm bank), if you ever decide to have your literary abortion turned into a film, we could piece the entire thing together from stock footage, using Harrison Ford’s “Witness” since you’re idea of a post-apocalyptic world is something like an Amish pastoral. It’s like Mad Max meets the Antiques Road Show.

Assuming I complete all of my chores for grandma this afternoon and she pays me once she gets back from her bi-weekly dialysis treatments, I should be able to purchase that muffler for my Gremlin and drive to your next speaking engagement. I look forward to getting your autograph, on a roll of Charmin.

Keep it cunty, Cuntsler.

Rob Boogey

jameshowardkunstlersucks@yahoo.com

Mr. Kunstler

It would appear that you suffer from a loss of vision, caused by an over use of Roget’s Thesaurus. As a long time practitioner of mental masturbation you probably can’t stop yourself, even when responding to your own ramblings in a pseudo-literary circle jerk.

Your obvious envy of others who opine on current events, predominantly those who have struck a more optimistic chord, whether you agree or disagree, seems to have found you wondering how so many people could ignore or reject your vitriolic dribble while rallying behind someone who at least poses palatable / viable alternatives. Let me assure you that no-one likes a self involved know it all. Maybe you were picked on in Middle School and High School , if so……get over it.

What sense does it make to approach “any” problem by deriding all those whose views fall outside the scope of a narrow mind. What is the benefit of your tunnel visioned road trips but to criticize all that you see. People, architecture, infrastructure all fall victim to your personal inferiority complex.

Personally, I have little confidence in government, have never been inclined to blindly follow political prophets, movements, or cynics, am not overweight, I do not manufacture or use Meth, nor do I carp at the inevitable cycles of life. Spring has always followed Winter and if that ceases to be the case some will find a way to flourish and even if not, what kudos will those of your ilk get from screaming (Munch like)… I TOLD YOU SO. If you believe that “we become what we think about” what on earth have you become or better yet what have you spent your life thinking about?

If I might suggest, why not plan your next road sortie to Jonesboro, Guyana before we hit “peak kool aid”? Or you might want to pick up a copy of Man’s Search for Meaning by Viktor Frankl, but somehow I think that you would not be capable of deciphering “any” positive message.

Your Truly

James Roache

jamesroache@gmail.com

Dear Jim, I am going to write a book too.”The GOLEM Of Saratoga Springs.” W ill be about a gigantic muddy bloody twenty foot tall fatmonkey- like creature, whose face mysteriously resembles your’s.You will have a snake-like tongue and fangs.You giggle and scream-SHALOM, as you stomp on us white muscley blue-eyed tea-party Christian morons and our children –and our blood squishes up between your big black toes.Then only the blacks and Hispanics andmuslims are left, all those who most hate the Jews.Happy dreams! B.M.

willie21@peoplepc.com

HI JIM , I AM MINDY AND I AM NOW A SOPHMORE AT THE U . I READ THE ZESTY, NAZI HATE MAIL SECTION OF YOUR SELF FUNDED WEBSITE AND YOU ARE ONE INSECURE LITTLE GUY. ALOT OF YOUR READERS LIKE SOME BUT NOT ALL OF YOUR DRIVEL BUT THAT DOESNT MEAN THAT THEY GO TO NEO NAZI MEETINGS IN IDAHO . YOU ARE A ZIONIST JIM AND YOU KNOW IT. JUST AS ISRAEL OVER REACTS TO PALESTINIANS,LEBANESE AND LETS NOT FORGET PEACE FLOTILLA HUMANITARIANS =========== EVERYONE WHO GIVES NEGATIVE FEEDBACK TO JHK IS TO BE OUTED AS A JEW HATER. NOT SO YOU SLIMY LITTLE NO TALENT POSEUR. ONE DOES NOT HAVE TO HATE JEWS TO DISLIKE YOU. PS, I LIKE YOUR POUF TAKE ON ARCHITECTURE .VERY PISS ELEGANT .

grater57835@mypacks.net

Might I suggest, as per your monthly “Eyesore of the Month,” Photo, a magnified image of your rapidly-balding pate. The cruel symmetry of your pointy nose and severely close-set eyes remind me of nothing so much as a show poodle inbred beyond the point of recognition or an extra cast as a villager in Stanley Kubrick’s “Barry Lyndon.”

I’m working on a ditty, composed to the tune of Deer Tick’s “Art Isn’t Real,” which is used as the intro music to your bilious podcrap with Duncan Crary:

I’ve ready pulpy tripe all my life/

But none of it compares to Jim’s sad, sad lies/

And I know another crappy novel’s coming down the pipe/

Speaking of your novels, I purchased “The Witch of Hebron,” for Kindle. Not the amazon.com reader, but for literal use in helping me to start fires and warm myself for the winter ahead. Your character speak like they’re out of an 18th-Century picaresque novel. If I want to read speculative fiction of the caliber that you put out, maybe I should crack open some Hawthorne or Washington Irving.

Keep it cunty, Cuntstler.

Rob Boogy

jameshowardkunstlersucks@yahoo.com

James, a quick search on abebooks.com reveals that J.D Salinger’s most expensive offering is a $65,000 signed copy of “Catcher in the Rye,” while your most collectible book is “The Wampanaki Tales,” which retails for roughly $150.00. This speaks volumes about your existence squandered in the trenches of typewritten hack work.

I would say I await your latest offering, “The Witch of Hebron,” with baited breath, but the truth is I would rather affix my mouth to a car’s exhaust pipe and taste poisonous carbon-monoxide than slog through yet another one of your craptacular offerings. “World Made by Hand,” was to Science Fiction what “The Little Engine That Could” was to Science Fiction. I have it on good advice that a genuine Speculative writer who shall remain nameless (Harlan Ellison) thinks you’re not fit to craft third-rate screenplay dialogue for a direct-to-TV adaptation of a William Shatner ghost-written “Star Trek” trade paperback.

Sometimes, when I’m bored, I contemplate the various implications of your confirmed, lifelong bachelorhood. In my more generous moods, I imagine that when you’re already in San Fran for a speaking engagement, you stop off at “Fire Island” and don ass-less chaps and a leather sailor’s cap in some gay bar’s S & M dungeon. Realistically though we both know you’re one encounter with state authorities away from being featured on the Saratoga Springs sex-offender registry. You ditched the pedophile mustache but your behavior has consequences, sir.

GOOD DAY!!!!

–Rob Boogey

jameshowardkunstlersucks@yahoo.com

HI , ITS MINDY AGAIN. IM A FRESHMAN AT THE U . QUESTION , WHEN YOU WRITE ONE OF YOUR OP ED VANITY PRESS ARTICLES DO YOU ACTUALLY TALK WITH OR INTERVIEW ANYONE IMPORTANT OR DO YOU MERELY READ OTHER PEOPLES STUFF AND LIKE A FAT MAN AT A BUFFET DIGEST ALL YOU HAVE TAKEN IN AND POOP IT OUT EVERY MONDAY MORNING LIKE A HORSE TAKING A HUGE DUMP ?????? WELL LET ME TELL YOU MISTER , YOUR LAST GIFT TO OUR NATIONS YOUTH IS STILL STEAMING AND BOY WAS IT A BIG ONE! good job. TAKE IT SLEAZY JIMBO. XOXO MINDY

grater57835@mypacks.net

This is a blog not a letter….

Kunstler and Whites

December 28, 2009 by Hunter Wallace

link to the blog Antisemitica

James Howard Kunstler, a Jewish writer/Peak Oil doomer, is predicting White Nationalists will overcome their political marginalization in the year ahead. He sees a “variety-pack of political disturbance” including “dangerous players such as the political racialists, the posse comitatus types, the totalitarian populists” coming “out of the woodwork” and joining “the contest over dwindling resources.” Racialist ideologues will offer “revolutionary action to redefine some lost sense of national purpose.”

In his 2010 forecast, I was surprised that Kunstler didn’t include his usual dire warnings (Palinites with pitchforks) about “cornpone Nazism,” a subject he has endlessly harped upon in the past. Kunstler has become notorious for his scathing hatred of ordinary White people. Last month, he went so far as to describe the White working and middle class as “The Yeast People.” I’ve been following him for years and have never seen him use this kind loaded rhetoric to attack blacks and Hispanics for their sordid underclass culture, which by any honest measure is several orders of magnitude worse than comparable trends in the White community.

Kunstler’s attack on the BNP is especially revealing: “History is ironical. Perhaps this time the Germans will be the good guys, while England goes apeshit with its BNP. Wouldn’t that be something?” The BNP is the only political party in the UK which has raised awareness of the Peak Oil issue, which everyone knows is so dear to his heart, but Kunstler sees Nick Griffin as the leader of the bad guys. He implies that the BNP are Nazis.

Kunstler’s Jewishness, the source of his fear and loathing of White people, weighs more heavily in his mind than anything he has said about Peak Oil, suburbs, walkable communities, relocalization, or the automobile. I can’t help but wonder whether or not this animus is the real source of his social criticism.

Mr. Kunstler,

My boy gave me a copy of your book, The Long Emergency. I won’t look at it because I don’t believe in conspiricies.

If this peak oil nonsense was true, don’t you think the Bush/Cheney people would of told us?

Not that I’m a big fan of them, but, wake up!!- they were IN the oil business. You think they would of known.

And if they knew and it was as big a deal as my boy says you say it is, then they have to tell us.

If the president and his folks keep something like that secret, I mean, why would they? I just don’t swallow that kind of conspiricy bullshit.

It doesn’t make no sense.

So, you and your UFO, 2012, 911 inside job nutcases should maybe leave the United States and go someplace where they want you,

trying to be civil, but you really freaked my son out for no good reason,

thank you VERY much,

a concerned citizen

(Kelly Mitchell)

kmitch200@hotmail.com

Hi Jim,

Unfortunately, your writing is becoming unreadable. I figured that the only kind of person who would actually believe the baloney you’re spewing is someone who was saturated with Zionist propoganda, somewhere along the line.

Let me say that again: based on your writing, I hypothesized that you were probably absorbing Zionist propoganda somewhere — which probably meant that you were Jewish, since Jews are obviously more exposed to Zionist propoganda, at least of the flavor that comes out in your writing.

Bingo! Wikipedia says you were born to Jewish parents in New York City.

I hope you have higher aspirations in life than to be a parrot for Zionist propoganda.

We’ll see.

Nate

nate@nateandryoko.com

From: Ben Grinley

beegee5428@earthlink.net

GOSH BUT YOU ARE SUCH A SMART FELLOW! I GUESS THAT IN YOUR WORLD MCCRYSTEL AND PETRAES SHOULD SUPERCEDE THE PREZ AND CONGRESS AND GO AFTER PATRIOTIC HOMELAND PROTECTORS, ULTRA RELIGOUS MUSLIMS THAT THEY CALL TALIBAN . HASIDIC JEWS WOULD BE THEIR EQIVELENT IN YOUR WORLD .YOU ARE A ZIONIST JIM. INSURGENT MEANS ONE WHO IS AGOINST AN ESTABLISHED POLITICAL ORDER. IF WE SET UP KARZI OR MALAKI AND GO AFTER ANYONE WHO SAYS THEY ARE NOT LEGIT THEN A WORLD CLASS WORD SMITH LIKE YOURSELF MUST KNOW TNE SHIT FROM THE SHINOLA. STICK TO WHAT YOU KNOW. WHAT A SNAKE JAMES. SHAME. SMELL YOU LATER.

Plus, a week later…

JK , YOU ARE TOO OLD TO BE A BABY BOOMER AS YOU CLAIM— YOU ARE TOO WARLIKE TO BE A DEMOCRAT AS YOU CLAIM— AND TOO FUCKED UP FOR ME TO READ ANYMORE. WAS IT NOT FUN TO HAVE RICHARD PEARLE , PAUL WOLFOWITZ AND WILLIAM CRYSTAL HELPING W MAKE POLICY IN THE OLD DAYS .BECAUSE THEN A NUTJOB LIKE YOURSELF COULD FEEL THAT HIS TRIBE WAS THE TRIBE. TIMES CHANGE HUH? GO TO PALESTINE AS I HAVE AND SEE WHAT THEY HAVE TO PUT UP WITH. NO WONDER THEY ALL ADMIRE A DECENT AND GOOD MAN LIKE JIMMY CARTER. CARTER HAS MORE GOODNESS AND BRAINS IN THE TIP OF HIS LITTLE FINGER THAN YOU HAVE IN TOTAL. STICK TO YOUR PETRO CHICKEN LITTLE ACT. A BUCKS A BUCK. GOD BLESS YOU

From: Victoria Holman

victoria@victoriaguitar.com

Jim, I gotta thank you. Ever since I last wrote I’ve been getting quite a few compliments for the letter I wrote you as well as for my music. I actually sold five CD’s. to some nice people.

Apparently I’m not the only one who thinks you’re an infinitesimal prick with a proclivity for mental masturbation. A lot of folks don’t seem to like you very much and expressed their desire to fart on you.

It must be sad for you at seventy years of age to be pussy whipped by a woman infinitely more talented and beautiful than you could ever hope to be.

But no hard feelings dude. If you’re ever in California, please come visit, that is, if you can tear yourself away from posing in front of the mirror with your gun and from your duties as president of the Ariel Sharon Fan Club.

How many members are there now Three?

You’re SUCH a weenie…

From: lennart080@hotmail.com

Subject: Israel, right to defend itself?

Date: January 12, 2009

Israel, right to defend itself?

I would say no. How can a country that have no right to exist have a right to defend itself?

You know very well what happened in 1948. Or should know. I refer you to Israeli historian Ilan Pappé.

The Jews massacred and expelled 800 000 Palestinians, the rightful owners of the country. Therefore Israel has no right to exist. It is built on a crime.

Of course, ordinary dumbass Yanks don’t have a clue about this. How could they? Living inside the Jewish owned American media bubble.

Oh, so that’s a conspiracy theory? With no basis in reality?

Deborah Frisch (dfrisch@pobox.com) wrote:

Here’s a joke from eugene craigslist i thought you might like.

how many jews can you fit in a car?

two in the front seat, three in the back and six million in the ashtray.

i told my jewish brother this joke but i have not had the nerve yet to tell my jewish parents.

A half hour later, after I told her I would post her joke on the Hate Mail page, Deborah Frisch (dfrisch@pobox.com) wrote:

. . . cool – that’s why I sent it, you zionofascist nutcase with the social skills of a cordless drill.

you know, jim, i’ll be straight with you. people like ben bernanke, r. glenn hubbard, john graham, larry summers, peter orszag, paul krugman, thomas friedman and the other techno-nerdy eco[NOMICS]terrorists who created the mess we are in don’t just belong behind bars. they belong behind barbed wire. i’ll tell you, sometimes i think we threw the lamp out with the lampshade!

make sure you spell my email address right: that’s d as in darfur, f as in fallujah, r as in remulac, i as in insane, s as in sunshine, c as in cheerios, h as in hostile AT SIGN pobox.com!

From: victoria@victoriaguitar.com

Subject: Aloha

Date: January 10, 2009 1:40:02 PM EST

To: kunstler@aol.com

Dear Mr Cuntsler,

Concerning your comments on Israel: By your reasoning, if a neighbor’s dog shits on your lawn you would be justified in blowing up the poor animal with a rocket launcher while the neighbor’s children watched. And if that didn’t teach the fuckers a lesson you would shoot all his friends in their sleep as well.

Being bald, ugly and Zionist is really no way to go through life.

Why don’t you take some of your shekels and go buy yourself a conscience.

Asshole.

Hi Jim,

I got home last night and my boyfriend said you E-mailed me THREE times threatening to put my E-mail on your site.

Ooooooooh!!!!…I’m so scraaaaared….!!!!!!

Look dude, your blog is one of about a BILLION blogs out there that cater to survivalists and other assorted nut jobs. I only found it the other day by a link while I was doing some research. I found your writing only mildly interesting until I read your asinine comments about the Palestinians.

I then proceeded to look you up and found that you are the son of a Jewish diamond merchant, a Likud loving franchise based in Tel Aviv if there ever was one with a very bad history of human rights violations and not a very big lover of minorities if you catch my drift.

I then went to your website where I saw pictures of you.

May I say what a profoundly unattractive little man you are?

You have the physiognomy of a rodent and you look like you’ve been bald since the age of nine.

You also look like you’re about five foot five.

But the funniest picture of you is the one where you are lying in bed holding a gun with your right hand and your left hand hidden under the covers.( Probably holding a four inch penis).

That one picture says so much about you Jim and, unfortunately, it ain’t good.

Jim, do you really want to publish my letter so that you can look like an even bigger horse’s ass than you already are?

Besides, I don’t really go on the internet very much as I have a LIFE and cant be bothered to cross swords with a puny little shit fountain like yourself.

Your letters will only be returned unopened.

Take a chill pill dude, then go get your gun and pose in front of the mirror and keep telling yourself:

“I am one of the chosen people….I am one of the chosen people….I am one of the chosen people……….”

Toodles ! ……. Victoria

From: Richard Wilcox [wilcoxrb99@ybb.ne.jp]

Sent: Tuesday, January 06, 2009 5:58 PM

To: miriam@lyceumagency.com

Subject: Kunstler

BOYCOTT Kunstler, the ZIONIST SLUG THUG.

The word is out, people like Frosty Wooldridge who promotes this Zionist Slime Bucket are being notified: BOYCOTT KUNSTLER!

Richard Wilcox, Tokyo, Japan

From: John Carville [john@carville.no]

Sent: Wednesday, January 07, 2009 2:45 AM

To: miriam@lyceumagency.com

Subject: Kunstler

Ms Feurele,

Your man is cowardly. He encourages people to express their opinions to Bob Moriarty, but there is no e-mail address available for Kunstler himself. How fitting for someone who defends the neozionist remake of the Warsaw Ghetto. Much of the respect Kunstler has build up over the last few years is rapidly being eroded. Defending a state guilty of decades of war crimes betrays a moral blindness that goes far beyond the misogynistic tendencies others have pointed out in his literature.

In any case, even before I saw Kunstler’s latest Grunt, I had already written to Bob Moriarty to express my appreciation for his article. JHK’s apologetics for Israeli war crimes is reprehensible. It was right that Moriarty took him to task.

May the Lord have mercy on the souls of those so blackened by lies, fear and propaganda that they are unable to see how deeply Israel has waded into darkness. A great awakening draws near, and the blood of the innocent cries out for justice. There is no justification for the monstrous manner in which the Israeli state has treated the Palestinian people for decades. Those who have got used to living in the moral darkness that justifies it may find it somewhat painful to adjust to the light of realization that is set to dawn.

John Carville

Akkerhaugen, Norway

the theiving jew can steal all he wants

but now someone has the balls to put

an end to it.



why didnt you mention the holocaust

ten or twelve times like they do on

national public radio.



stinking jew

— Bobwilliamsfla@aol.com

_______________________________

Dear Jim,

Well it does look like the Zionists will no longer be able to “use up” America for its insane and bullshit policies in the Middle East. I predict that America will be liberated from Jewish control very soon.

Yours,

Thomas Pochariwww.worldaffairsmonthly.com

–pochari@worldaffairsmonthly.com

________________________________

James , not to pester you but, FUCK YOU JEW.

–zephyrmachine@sonic.net

________________________________

I pray Iran shuts off the oil supply. I pray Amerika is shut down. Fuck Amerika. Fuck Israel.

— indydoug@knac.com

________________________________

James I bought your book, but I did not know you are a total ZIONIST POODLE!

— skimick@hotmail.com

________________________________

Isn’t it about time for you to don your kevlar yarmulke, your best earring, and man the duty bunk in Haifa, Jimbo?

–bill@home.com

_____________________________________

It amazes me that you can be such a keen observer of human affairs on one level and be so catastrophically ignorant and misinformed when it comes to the mid-east. Idiot savant comes to mind. . . . NOT wipe out the Jews! Just that festering pustule on the rectum of the Earth, Israel.

— jmirving@connectnc.net

_____________________________________

Is it because you’re Jewish that you heap your contempt on what are principally the victims? It certainly appears so. And, if it is so, don’t you think your credibility has been flushed down

the toilet?

–ccm@ccountry.net

_______________________________________________

You are so absolutely wrong about the nature of Hezbollah and the roots of the ongoing anti-semetic ethnic cleansing policy of the Israelis that you now have zero credibility. You are a member of the Death Party like so many others in the US Empire.

–karlof1@actionnet.net

_________________________________________

Wow! Looks like the NEOCON Rightwing has finally found their Peak Oil point man, and his name is James Howard Kunstler. . . . Listen up Israel! With friends like JHK, who needs enemies? He’s willing to put a knife in your back too!

–gryphon@tripleaspect.com

_______________________________________

The great weakness of the war movement is its utter inability to think strategically.

I mean, you neokikes are 0-3 in the three wars you’ve fought since Bush arrived.

Glory to Hezbollah!

You don’t want jews in your country. They always shit their nests. Why do you think they keep getting kicked out of everywhere they go?

–wertyu@wertyu.com

_____________________________________

JHK is a moron, plain and simple. An idiot. A shill. And those who blather on here in comments as if this site were a legitimate forum on *anything* are seriously deluding themselves. A barking lunatic spewing his hate on a webpage, while various self-promoting lemmings blunder about in an attempt to sound educated, does not an interesting or informative website make.

What a joke. I’m not buying it.

–Lemming@lemmings.com

______________________________

You haven’t the slightest knowledge or insight into the Jihadist mind, you dolt. Reading your blog entry this week is a clear indicaton that what you write/think stems from voices in your head–not in reality

You’ve become the new Ann Coulter who writes :”liberals have devised a new atheist religion, with sacraments of abortion, feminism, coddling criminals, and sex with dogs!.”

Knowing you’ve had some mental health problems in the past, more than a spectator’s view of hard drinking, and your inability to establish and maintain close relationships may I suggest you shut the fuck up for a while and get some clinical mental health treatment.

Is this the life you want to lead? Is it the best you’re capable of?

Best wishes,

Eve

–ebw525@yahoo.com

_______________________________________

It’s such a shame that with all your intelligence and insight you can’t muster the clarity of mind required to rise above primitive tribal loyalty. The recent war crimes of the Israeli government (as distinctfrom ‘the Jews’, so don’t even go there) are manifestly obvious to the most casual objective observer. In your 14 August essay you sound like nothing more than the basest, racist neocon hack.

Such a shame…

David Orr

–davidorr@mchsi.com

______________________________________

So am I supposed to care u r a Jew?– Sorry but BFD, I mean really…we are looking at the pit of hell with enough firepower to scorch the blessed earth. Real shit is afoot my friend and last time I checked the Pali’s at the behest of Tehran were the culprits for the latest shit storm — Mike

–fireopalmo@yahoo.com

____________________________

It is sad to witness a person loosing control of their mind. You have given us such great works like “The Long Emergency.” But your support of the neocon agenda and of violence and destruction calls all of that into question. When I recommend your book, I will now have to tell people “he supports George Bush’s fascist government, but he is able to visualize peak oil.” I guess you should add me to your ‘hate poor jim’ list now. Take care of yourself.

Kurt — bigfoot@blarg.net

___________________________________

JHK’s response to Kurt:

What a stupid fucking thing to say.

Kurt’s response to JHK:

Hmmm…that’s the response I would expect from a Murderous Nazi pig….

KRbigfoot@blarg.net

___________________________

You know what you sound like? Just another dumb fucking American who thinks its government’s primary interest lays in something other than self preservation – no matter how many people get slaughtered along the way.

— aaron.horne@shaw.ca

____________________________

Welcome to the Jew World Order.

Yes, virginia, there REALLY IS a jewish conspiracy to rule the world. Based primarily in the United States (New York), the European Union (London), and in Israel (Jerusalem), this International Jewish political, financial and military network of Terror and State Control works and exists for only ONE

REASON: to obtain and exercise Total Global Supremacy.

–spinningmadonna2@hotmail.com

____________________________

Dear Mr. Kunstler,

My first order of business is to inform you that I am not here to pester you about your religion. I too am Jewish so fuck the haters.

Anyways I just wanted to tell you that your book The Geography of Nowhere is the biggest piece of shit I have ever read in my whole life. I am currently reading it and would just like to tell you that i would love to cack joust you right in the eye about now. This is the most painful and frustrating PIECE OF CRAP I HAVE EVER LAID EYES ON.

FUCK YOU YOU MOTHER FUCKING CUNT WHORE SHIT COCK BITCH ASS.

I just don’t understand why you would write such a piece of fuck. It’s rediculous.

I would love to cover you in spaghetti you egotistical prick.

Sincerly,

Emilio

P.S. i hate you

[note by jhk: this idiot started a yahoo account using my name, only spelled slightly wrong: jameshowardkuntsler@yahoo.com

____________________________________

Dear Kind Sir,

I have just concluded my reading of the Geography of Nowhere, and I have come to a most certain conclusion. No the conclusion does not involve an excess of parking lots, suburbs, and/or chain outlet stores. It solely involves you and your love of cock in your anus and in your rectum (whenever possible).

Sincerely,

Robert Slydel

laxetball11@gmail.com