Dec. 3, 2020, JHK chats with host Tom Luongo on on a wide range of issues surrounding the election fraud of 2020, the hypocrisy of the COVID-19 crisis and how the forces of decentralization will overwhelm the the planned Great Reset of human society by the World Economic Forum and their well-placed toadies in our governments.

Listen to “Episode #61 – James Kunstler and the Limits of Fraud and the Great Reset” on Spreaker.

Direct Download MP3