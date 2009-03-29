Gallery 6
En plein air paintings by JHK 1998 - 2009
Hudson River Gorge at Corinth with Sumac Tree
The Hydroelectric Dam at Fort Miller
The Factory Ruins at Fort Edward
The Death Car at Porter's Corners
The H & V Factory at Clark's Mills, Spring
The Falls of the Hudson at Hadley
Mark Walp Painting in the Fall at Clark's Mills
The Railroad Bridge over the Sacandaga River at Hadley, Fall
Brian's Studio Barn -- NFS
The Ruined House in Northumberland
Dead Pontiac, Spring
Dead Pontiac, Summer
Boat and Bridge, Clark's Mills
Greene Road, Fall
House on Woodlawn, Snow and Shadows
Barn and house in Snow
Christmas Cookies
Sumacs in Snow, Clark's Mills
THE BOOK
