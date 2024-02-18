Gallery 15
En plein air paintings by JHK 2023
These paintings of the landscape around Washington County, New York, were made in 2023. I am searching for the right balance between the way nature presents itself and the denatured industrial detritus we humans introduce to the scenes. Sometimes the right chord is struck and something beautiful emerges, even from the strangest arrangements of things.
Interested buyers can contact me at jhkunstler@mac.com for sizes and prices.
Clematis and Hollyhocks through the Garden Gate
Abandoned Railroad Trestles, Clarks Mills, NY
Halloween on John Street
Outside the H & V Factory
The Spring Hole in August, Shushan, New York
1952 Desoto off Wilbur Road
High Corn, Black Creek Road
Wreck on Cozy Hollow Road, Early Spring, Greenwich New York
Egret on a Sand Bank, Battenkill River, Greenwich, New York
O’Donnell Hill Road, May
The Hollow Core Dam, Clarks Mills, Spring
Battenkill River off Skellie Road
