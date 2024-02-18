These paintings of the landscape around Washington County, New York, were made in 2023. I am searching for the right balance between the way nature presents itself and the denatured industrial detritus we humans introduce to the scenes. Sometimes the right chord is struck and something beautiful emerges, even from the strangest arrangements of things.

Interested buyers can contact me at jhkunstler@mac.com for sizes and prices.

Clematis and Hollyhocks through the Garden Gate

Abandoned Railroad Trestles, Clarks Mills, NY

Halloween on John Street

Outside the H & V Factory

The Spring Hole in August, Shushan, New York

1952 Desoto off Wilbur Road

High Corn, Black Creek Road

Wreck on Cozy Hollow Road, Early Spring, Greenwich New York

Egret on a Sand Bank, Battenkill River, Greenwich, New York

O’Donnell Hill Road, May

The Hollow Core Dam, Clarks Mills, Spring

Battenkill River off Skellie Road

