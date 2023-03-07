Gallery 14
En plein air paintings by JHK 2022
These paintings of the landscape around Washington County, New York, were made in 2022. As the season wore on, I was drawn to groups of human figures (and supernatural beings) in the landscape. Or maybe I just happened to find myself where they were by some odd instance of synchronicity. It was a tough year psychologically for our nation — though, not for me, personally — and I think that is reflected in the subject matter.
Corn and Cars, Route 64, Cambridge, NY
Ghost House, Springtime
Barrel Racers, Cambridge, NY
Deconstruction of the Shushan Bridge
with Bonnie Reading
Lock Six of the Champlain Canal with Sailboat
Boys with Float Tube on the Battenkill
The Family Outing
(Fishing on the Old Champlain Canal, under the Catalpa Tree)
Logging Operation on Spraguetown Road
Halloween is a Happy Holiday
Lock 6 of the Champlain Canal with Bridge
The Hollow Core Dam at Clarks Mills
Springtime, Middle Falls Road
