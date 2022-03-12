Gallery 13
En plein air paintings by JHK 2021
These paintings of the landscape around Washington County, New York, were made in 2021. I am increasingly interested in the human detritus on the landscape. The contrast between all that and the natural beauty of this region, can be startling. All were painted sur le motif.
Interested buyers can contact me at jhkunstler@mac.com for sizes and prices.
Parking at Pook’s Swimming Hole
The Slate Bank at Shushan — SOLD
The New Bridge at Clark’s Mills
The H & V Factory Center Falls, February — Sold
Shushan Springtime — SOLD
The Bridge at Center Falls, April
The Battenkill Behind the Georgi Museum, Shushan —SOLD
The Sand Bar on the Battenkill, Shushan
Burton Road in the Fall
Bonnie Reading by Fish Creek, Springtime
The Horse Ring, Shushan
The Historic Schuyler House, November
Back Hoe in Landscape
THE BOOK
You can own Jim’s paintings in book form. For information, click here.