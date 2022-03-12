These paintings of the landscape around Washington County, New York, were made in 2021. I am increasingly interested in the human detritus on the landscape. The contrast between all that and the natural beauty of this region, can be startling. All were painted sur le motif.

Interested buyers can contact me at jhkunstler@mac.com for sizes and prices.

Parking at Pook’s Swimming Hole

The Slate Bank at Shushan — SOLD

The New Bridge at Clark’s Mills

The H & V Factory Center Falls, February — Sold

Shushan Springtime — SOLD

The Bridge at Center Falls, April

The Battenkill Behind the Georgi Museum, Shushan —SOLD

The Sand Bar on the Battenkill, Shushan

Burton Road in the Fall

Bonnie Reading by Fish Creek, Springtime

The Horse Ring, Shushan

The Historic Schuyler House, November

Back Hoe in Landscape

