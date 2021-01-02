These paintings of the landscape around Washington County, New York, were made in 2020, except for two that date from back to 2016-18 I hadn’t posted before. Sometimes it takes me a long time to decide whether I consider them worthy of publication. I am increasingly interested in the human detritus on the landscape. The contrast between all that and the natural beauty of this region, can be startling. All were painted sur le motif.

Interested buyers can contact me at jhkunstler@mac.com for sizes and prices.

Portable Platform Machine with a View, Dunbar Road

Lock 5 of the Champlain Canal

Logging Operation, McCormack Road, Spring

Earthmover and Car, Center Falls

The H & V Dam on the Battenkill

The Swimming Hole at Pooks, Shushan — Sold

The Ruins of the RailRoad Bridge, Greenwich

Sacred Heart Lake in September

Ruins of the Railroad Bridge, Greenwich 2

Redfield Road, Early Evening —SOLD

Looking East from Scotch Hill

Ruined Railroad Trestles in the Fall

The Hollingsworth & Vose Factory, Clarks Mills, Spring — SOLD

