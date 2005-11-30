Gallery 1
Early en plein air paintings by JHK
Interested buyers can contact me at jhkunstler@mac.com for sizes and prices.
Homage to Edward Hopper (Fast Food at Exit 15 0f I-87) — NFS
Monkeys on a Rock (The Falls of the Sacandaga at Lake Luzerne) — NFS
Dynamos in the Woods, Clarks Mills, New York — SOLD
The Rapture — SOLD
Route 9 Near Exit 13 — NFS
View North From Stark's Knob — SOLD
The Old Bridge at Hudson Falls — SOLD
The Farmer's Daughter — SOLD
Spiritual Night Landscape The K-Mart in Greenwich, NY — SOLD
Bloomfield Road on a Summer Night — SOLD
THE BOOK
You can own Jim’s paintings in book form. For information, click here.