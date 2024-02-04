Behold, the “Legends Tower” proposed for Oklahoma City, OK. If built, this 134-story, 1,907 feet tall humdinger will be the tallest building in the United States, surpassing New York City’s Freedom tower (at 1,776 feet tall). The site is in “Bricktown,” the entertainment district at the dead center of this typically sprawling western agglomeration of six-laners and hard-pan parking wastelands. Lord, the home-folks have tried to spiff up the place with some mid-rise apartments (brownie points for that) but the Happy Motoring ethos still prevails and as you can see not a single person is walking down these streets. The developer, Los Angeles-based Scott Matteson, anticipates that the Legend Tower will become an iconic destination. I agree. It will become a monument to the term malinvestment. The theoretical inhabitants of the 3-million square feet of apartments will have choice views of “Tornado Alley.” Buckle-up for some rough rides, y’all. And remember: societies built their most outlandish monuments just before they collapse.

The scene outside the American Banjo Museum. Desolation Row .

Thanks to Daniel Reed for the nomination.