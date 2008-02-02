Yet another innovative marvel to decorate the ubiquitous seven-laner. This doozy occupies the former site of the old Bethlehem Steel headquarters in Bethlehem, PA (now bankrupt-and-defunct in its home city). The design was a secondhand sale of plans originally drawn up for a new Steve Wynn "W" brand hotel-condo-casino in Las Vegas (that was not built), and then downscaled a bazillion notches. Credit Lacina Heitler Architects of Las Vegas. Ironically -- if you like irony, which is basically about snickering at the ridiculousless of your own culture -- this office building is part of a package of city-backed projects which includes a giant new casino. Notice the chief aesthetic contribution to the site: the building nicely echoes the turning radii of the seven-lane street, while suggesting in its sleek surface the velocities of the cars making their turns -- in the drivers' haste to get to the casinos to piss away their grandchildrens' college tuition.

Thanks to Jason Slipp of Bethlehem PA for the submission.