In my larval, pre-blogging days, I always

faced the back-to-school moment with abject dread. It meant returning to a program of the most severe, mind-numbing

regimentation in the ghastly New York City public schools after a summer of

idyllic unreality in the New Hampshire woods, where I went to a Lord of the

Flies type of summer camp. And so here I am, many decades later,

still uneasy as the final page of the August calendar flies away in a hot Santa

Ana wind, and a great hellfire closes in on the far eastern reaches of Los

Angeles, and the American money system falls into a peculiar limbo, and every

fifth person is out of work, or going bankrupt, or glugging down the seawater

of default, or being denied coverage by health insurance that he-or-she has already

shelled out ten grand for this year, or getting shot in a trailer park.

I was in Los Angeles for a few days last

week, as chance had it, marveling at the odd disposition of things there. I’ve been there many times over the

years, but you forget how overwhelmingly weird it is. Altogether the LA metro

area has the ambience of a garage the size of Rhode Island where someone

happened to leave the engine running.

To say that LA is all about cars is kind of like saying the Pacific

Ocean is all about water. But one

forgets the supernatural scale of the freeways, the tsunamis of vehicles, the

cosmic despair of the traffic jams.

The vistas of present-day LA make the Blade Runner vision of things look quaint in comparison.

You motor out of the LAX airport –

personally, I love the name “LAX” because it so beautifully describes the

collective ethos of the place – and you discover quickly that the taxi cab’s

windows are not that dirty,

it’s the air itself colored brown like miso soup. Going north on the 405 freeway, you see the looming Moloch

of the downtown skyline through the brown miso soup. And you begin to

understand why the products of the film industry are so fixated on the theme of

machine apocalypse. Downtown LA

looks like just such a gigantic machine as the FX crews would dream up, as if a

day will come when those gleaming mirrored office towers will pull themselves

out of the ground from their roots and begin lumbering, crunch crunch crunch,

north toward the Hollywood Hills seeking to exterminate the vile humanity

responsible for making the place what it is.

I happened to be camping out briefly in

West Hollywood, in a scene-ster hotel where tiny bubbles of show biz

mega-success wafted around amidst a background odor of failure, and an impossibly

thin line was drawn between being pampered and being asked to go die in the

gutter, please. The place is not

without a certain decorum. I couldn’t help but imagine how lovely Hollywood

must have been in, say, 1923, when 92 percent of all the hopeless crapola now

on the ground there had not yet been built, when there were no freeways, and

fewer cars than currently found in Lincoln, Nebraska, you could go out to the

Pacific Ocean on a “Big Red” streetcar, and on a clear day you could see from

La Cienga out to Mount Wilson, and the movie “industry” was like a college

theater department. What a fabulous giggle it must have all been – apart from

poor Fatty Arbuckle – in that romantic desert at the edge of the world.

The whole “Dream Factory” myth has become

such an awful cliché, but what remains interesting now is how it utterly

infected every other organ, byway, and lost corner of American life, to the

degree that the life of this nation became little more than a “narrative,” a

story-board, a montage of wishes superimposed over the harsher mandates of

reality. Hollywood now is a mere

cartoon of what Wall Street and Washington have turned into. We’re a civilization of fluff now,

riding on a river of toxic sludge.

I found Hollywood utterly exhausting. On morning walks down in the buzzard

flats below Sunset Boulevard you almost never saw a human being outside the

protective carapace of a car. I

think I was the only person who ever walked down Melrose Avenue this calendar

year. There were a lot of fresh

store vacancies in the endless one-story strips, as if the retailers had just

packed up and left Dodge under the cover of night. There were obvious, if lame, attempts to pedestrianize the

major surface boulevards with fancy crossing pavements, but traffic flowed on

them at sixty off the rush hours, and you felt like a marmot in a buffalo

stampede out there. For solace, I

listened to Bruce Molsky sing “I Ride an Old Paint” on the iPod. The fiddle part is lovely.

The city of Los Angeles, indeed the whole

state of California, seems exhausted too. Apocalypse is probably such a rich

theme out there precisely because everything about that particular way of life

seems to be nearing its end – whether it’s the fiscal fiasco or the water

supply, or the aerospace economy, or the music industry, or the once-great

university system, or the Happy Motoring fantasy of cruising for burgers in

what Tom Waits called the dark, warm narcotic American night. I

went to the movies there one hot afternoon – Tarantino’s latest, Inglourius

Basterds, a completely crazy but

enjoyable revenge romp against Hitler & Co. – and before the feature, they

showed a “trailer” for Roland Emmerich’s forthcoming apocalyptathon. 2012, in which virtually every global landmark from the

Vatican to the White House is destroyed, and mankind’s last hope is John Cusack

riding a spaceship to worlds unknown….

If that isn’t shooting your wad as a movie-maker, I’m not sure what is. Maybe next time out, Roland will step

back and make a movie about a puppy.

I had my fill of apocalypse by the time I

left the place, only to find myself back in a real nation really dissolving

into a puddle of goo. In the

strange new ether of the Web, a consensus grows that we’re in for a rocky

autumn, as if the signal event will be something like a hurricane of shoes

dropping – bank failures galore, repudiation of US debt instruments by

America’s former patrons, foreclosures to the farthest horizon, jobs and

incomes terminated, and all the good intentions of the folks in charge coming

to naught in the face of historic forces.

We’re off to that kind of a start this morning, with the Dow dropping

eighty points and the news that Disney Inc has just paid four billion for the

rights to the Marvel Comics posse – Spiderman and his homeys. As if America needs more childish

fantasy.