Here we are in the season of tinsel and silver bells as the decade of the Teensies runs out. Shopping for your loved ones? Why not take a Brink’s truck of dimes and quarters to the new Carvana vending machine in your area and spend four-and-a-half days feeding them into the coin slot? This humdinger combines just about every angle of Late Decadent US culture: commerce without humans, instant gratification, disregard for the landscape, cars-as-totems, techno-narcissism…. They’re sprouting up all across the land. Prediction: the business model for this folly will blow up inside of 18 months. The conversion of these buildings into squats for the homeless will be interesting to follow. Happy Holidays everyone! Thanks to Todd Holmes for the nomination!