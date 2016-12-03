Click here for slide show

Mixed use suburban style: golf course housing “community” located right next to the county prison. This is among many images from Ron Pollard’s new photo survey of American landscape horrors, We Kill Everything. Enjoy the slide show which so strikingly depicts the sorry condition of our nation’s spirit as expressed on the terrain. This should help to illustrate my idea that the immersive ugliness of the USA is entropy made visible. Merry Christmas to all!