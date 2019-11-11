Clusterfuck Nation

Is it possible that Rep. Adam Schiff was hung out to dry by the devious Ms. Pelosi, feeding his vanity to be a one-man impeachment wrecking crew, knowing that the congressman from Hollywood would utterly blow it? Hmmmmm. Begins to look that way as Mr. Schiff’s House Intel Committee goes public this Wednesday with its soviet-style format on full display.

Well, first, why? Why allow this nitwit to stage an ersatz impeachment only to see it fail? Perhaps to cancel the Jacobin menace metastasizing in the Democratic Party and get on with the business of winning the 2020 elections — with old-school candidates hand-picked to end-run the gang of fantasists currently on display. The House Speaker must sniff the odor of failure in the wind. Joe Biden, smiling cretinously, blunders through the primary venues with a big red “L” plastered on his forehead, often uncertain of what state he’s landed in, or what direction to face the camera. Everybody over twelve in this land knows that his kid Hunter was on the grift in Ukraine, plain and simple, and that Joe assisted in the operation. Color him toast.

Elizabeth Warren has been caught lying very publicly twice now, first as a phony Cherokee Indian (for career advancement in academia), and lately claiming falsely that she was canned from a teaching job years ago for being pregnant (with a 2007 tape of her out telling a contradictory story). Of course, that’s just the cherry-on-top of her dazzlingly unsound policy proposals to bankrupt the nation. Doesn’t look like she can reel it all back in and pretend to be a credible person in time for a full-on campaign.

Bernie Sanders has not completely lost his appeal for the collectivist demographic. The heart attack barely broke his stride. His line of bullshit remains consistent: 20th century nanny-state “solutions” for the problem of a sunsetting industrial economy. The perception out there remains that the unearned riches of the rentier class can be rationally harvested to support the floundering multitudes. There is scant recognition that a Bernie program would only hasten that setting sun and vaporize all those figmentatious rentier riches lodged in the janky financial markets, leaving everybody equally high, dry, and bankrupt. Note: Bernie raised his hand along with everybody else on the debate platform to give free medical care to border jumpers, and it’s all on tape, too, like the Liz Warren vapor trail. Guess how that will play in the reddish states. Finally, how many of us really want a president that looks and acts like your ninth-grade math teacher?

The rest of the field comprises just so many horses that ain’t gonna finish, not even the saintly Mayor Pete of South bend, IN. The other mayor, Michael Bloomberg stepped up to the plate last week and has already racked up an 0-and-2 count. (Only in France do mayors get to be president.) So, guess who that leaves? Self-style gutsy woman Hillary Rodham Clinton, ready and willing to saddle up and reclaim her lost entitlement to rule the land. What has she been actually doing up in her Chappaqua fortress-of-solitude lo these 36 months of defeat and exile besides pretending to write that gutsy woman book? Exactly how much influence does she still exert in the party, and throughout the multitudinous worm-holes of the Deep State? How much more — more than the three-year RussiaGate hoax — is she behind in the effort to drive the US population toward psychosis and submission?

My own sense of things is that she still influences quite a bit — though that might come to a screeching halt when indictments rain down against a large cast of characters associated with the previous governing regime, herself included. After all, she did pay for foreign interference in the 2016 election. For starters think: Christopher Steele, British national, former MI6 employee, before you even start sorting through the sundry Ukrainians recently revealed as “meddlers” via the awkward “whistleblower” affair.

Which brings us back to Rep. Adam Schiff and his monkeyshines in the star chamber of his personal devising. Now that the show goes public, will he haul many of the same characters back into the witness chair to spin out his engineered narrative, without any cross examination allowed, or other felicities of due process? Someone ought to advise him that playing the Robespierre role tends toward an unhappy ending for the player. Especially when Mr. Jordan of Ohio, newly-seated on the Intel Committee, starts barking out points-of-order. I’m even half-wondering if Mr. Durham, the federal attorney, has not already measured up bills of indictment for Mr. Schiff himself, for the phony CIA agent “whistleblower” Eric Ciaramella, the pre-wired IC Inspector General Michael Atkinson, US chargé d’affaires for Ukraine Bill Taylor, and the spectacularly seditious Colonel Vindman, whose antics stand out in this latest coup attempt against the elected president. And then what kind of bag does that leave Ms. Pelosi holding?

