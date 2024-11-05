CrazyLand: Dispatches on the Great American Derangement of our Time
Paperback – November 21, 2023
"I started my blog, Clusterfuck Nation, almost twenty years ago to chronicle the week-by-week process of our collapsing civilization… What I had not anticipated in The Long Emergency was how badly the process of collapse would disorder the minds of the whole American population and, with that, the consensus about reality." -James Howard Kunstler, CrazyLand
Ordered this a couple weeks ago, Battenkill Books shipped promptly and packed it nicely.
JHK's razor wit slices thru every page skewering the unholy a$$clowns we are plagued by in these dark post election days. Shalom to you and yours kind sir!