"I started my blog, Clusterfuck Nation, almost twenty years ago to chronicle the week-by-week process of our collapsing civilization… What I had not anticipated in The Long Emergency was how badly the process of collapse would disorder the minds of the whole American population and, with that, the consensus about reality." -James Howard Kunstler, CrazyLand

Buy on Amazon | Buy from Battenkill Books

BUY FROM BATTENKILL BOOKS

BUY FROM AMAZON