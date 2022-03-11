Historians of the future, boiling acorns over their campfires, will wonder that amidst all the global strife of the 2020s, Americans barely noticed that the US government went to war on its own citizens. Was there something in the water — or, more specifically, in the Pepsi Cola? Or did those “vaccines,” which were so popular as an emblem of their obedience to The Science, turn their brains into something like an Oreo McFlurry? However it happened, said citizens marched themselves ardently into the VAERS database to receive gold stars on their vaxx passports thinking: jabs will make us free!

Speaking of The Science, the nation learned this week, via a strangely staged colloquy between Senator Marco Rubio and Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, that contra to official denials days before, our government was indeed running quite a few — I believe the actual number was 29 — science projects in the foreign land called Ukraine, discovered in the course of Russian military operations there. Loose talk about “bioweapons labs” was efficiently quashed by Ms. Nuland, who styled the work as an inventory of “biological research materials.” These included such science-y playthings as ebola, bubonic plague, anthrax, and sundry viral curiosities of nature. It looked like she was trying to get ahead of the story, as they say in the agit-prop industry.

Speaking of Russia and agit-prop, that’s all we hear on the air-waves, the cable channels, and the webstreams. “Russia, Russia, Russia.” And “Putin, Putin, Putin.” American news reporters must be living in Vladimir Putin’s head because they are so adept at reading his thoughts. Putin thinks this, Putin thinks that, they declare so brashly. They are all so sure of Mr. Putin’s every thought that Mr. Putin must have to check-in with American news media to find out exactly what he’s thinking. Lately, according to CNN, The New York Times, and the rest of the gang, Mr. Putin — or maybe it’s The Putin, as in The Science — is thinking of gobbling up all the other quaint little countries at Russia’s border like so many tater tots.

For your consideration: is it possible that Russian intel knew a little something about those Ukraine labs before February 24, 2022, and became concerned that another concocted freak-of-nature pestilence might get loose there on the Eurasian frontier? And you must wonder: America saw Russian troops mustering along Ukraine’s border for many weeks before their dastardly operations got underway, and yet nobody in those bio-labs thought to maybe stuff their bio-playthings in the incinerator? Weird, little bit. But, notice, of-a-piece with the sloppy-ass way that the US has handled the entire Covid-19 fiasco: a Chinese fire-drill inside a clusterfuck garnished with the rankest dishonesty from start to finish.

And to what purpose, after all? The cartoon character Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum crowed repeatedly about what a fine opportunity Covid-19 was to smash the operating system of Western Civ in order to Build Back Better: a new system in which the zombified masses would have nothing and be happy — at least for the weeks and months they remained in the earthly plane of existence before the “vaccines” they were induced to take infarcted their livers and lights, finally carrying them off to sprout wings and receive their issued harps and halos in cloud-land. And then Herr Schwab and his tiny band of ubermenschen would be free to enjoy their transhuman nirvana free of the swine-like multitudes previously cluttering up the planet.

Yes, life in the early twenty-first century looks more and more like a bad horror movie. And now the critics are moving in, savaging the production. “A massive murderous fraud,” many are saying of the Covid-19 extravaganza, and the audience, once back out in the blinding, clarifying daylight, are saying to themselves, Yeah, kinda seems like it was. Fraud vitiates liability protection. It is a well-known principle among the artisans of law. Moderna stock is down 70 percent and Pfizer more than 20. Wall Street has sniffed out a motherlode of rot, according to Mr. Edward Dowd, BlackRock investment advisor emeritus, who is saying it loudly over the alt-streams, making a whole lot of public health officials and doctors nervous as roaches when the lights flash on. Mom impersonator Rochelle Walensky, chief of the CDC, has concealed much dire information about the number of “vaccine” injuries and fatalities of the past year, while still importuning everybody to vaxx-up and boost-up, knowing they might be harmed by it. Does she just skate on that? And then, of course, there is Dr. Fauci, missing in action lately. (Anybody look for him down in Paraguay?) The clock is ticking on when the millions of lawsuits might commence along with prosecutions for crimes against humanity.

Cue “Joe Biden,” then, to crash the global economy and give folks other things to think about — like, how am I going to keep driving sixty miles each way to work with gasoline at $8 a gallon? How, indeed, is anything like an advanced economy going to stagger forward now that nobody in the world will sell each other anything? Well, it probably just won’t. All that’s left is the sound of money being shot out of cannons, and nobody seems to notice that it gets shredded in the process. America has gazed into the abyss and apparently decided to sign a lease and move in.

