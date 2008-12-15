The peak oil story has not been nullified by the scramble to

unload every asset for cash — including whomping gobs of oil contracts

— during this desperate season of bank liquidation. The main

implication of the peak oil story is that we won’t be able to generate

the kind of economic growth that defined our way of life for decades

because the primary energy resources needed for it will be contracting.

Just as global oil production peaked, our economy evolved into a

morbid hypertrophy, and the chief manifestation of it was the suburban

sprawl-building fiesta that has now climaxed in the real estate bust.

By the early 21st century, when so much American manufacturing had been

swapped out to Asia, there was no business left except sprawl-building

— a manifold tragedy which wrecked the banks that financed it, and

left the ordinary people mortgaged to it with ruinous liabilities.

That economy is now in its death throes. The “normality” it

represents to so many Americans is gone and can’t be brought back, no

matter how wistfully we watch it recede. Even so, it was obviously not

good for the country. The terrain of North America has been left

scarred by unlovable objects and baleful futureless vistas that, from

now on, will shed whatever pecuniary value they once had. It represents

the physical counterpart to the financial mess that has been left to

the young generations to clean up — and the job will take a very long

time.

We have to, so to speak, get to place mentally where we can face

the kinds of change that are now necessary and unavoidable. We’re not

there yet. It’s not clear whether the elected new national leadership

knows just how severe the required changes will really be. Surely the

public would be shocked to grasp what’s in store. Probably the worst

thing we can do now would be to mount a campaign to stay where we are,

lost in raptures of happy motoring and blue-light-special shopping.

The economy we’re evolving into will be un-global, necessarily

local and regional, and austere. It won’t support even our current

population. This being the case, the political fallout is also liable

to be severe. For one thing, we’ll have to put aside our sentimental

fantasies about immigration. This is almost impossible to imagine,

since that narrative is especially potent among the Democratic Party

members who are coming in to run things. A tough immigration policy is

exactly the kind of difficult change we have to face. This is no longer

the 19th century. The narrative has to change.

The new narrative has to be about a managed contraction — and by

“managed” I mean a way that does not produce civil violence,

starvation, and public health disasters. One of the telltale signs to

look for will be whether the Obama administration bandies around the

word “growth.” If you hear them use it, it will indicate that they

don’t understand the kind of change we face.

It is hugely ironic that the US automobile industry is collapsing

at this very moment, and the ongoing debate about whether to “rescue”

it or not is an obvious kabuki theater exercise because this industry

is hopeless. It is headed into bankruptcy with one hundred percent

certainty. The only thing in question is whether the news of its death

will spoil the Christmas of those who draw a paycheck from it, or those

whose hopes for an easy retirement are vested in it. But American

political-economy being very Santa Claus oriented for recent

generations, the gesture will be made. A single leaky little lifeboat

will be lowered and the chiefs of the Big Three will be invited to go

for a brief little row, and then they will sink, glug, glug, glug,

while the rusty old Titanic of the car industry slides diagonally into

the deep behind them, against a sickening greenish-orange sunset

backdrop of the morbid economy.

A key concept of the economy to come is that size matters —

everything organized at the giant scale will suffer dysfunction and

failure. Giant companies, giant governments, giant institutions will

all get into trouble. This, unfortunately, doesn’t bode so well for the

Obama team and it is salient reason why they must not mount a campaign

to keep things the way they are and support enterprises that have to be

let go, including many of the government’s own operations. The best

thing Mr. Obama can do is act as a wise counselor companion-in-chief to

a people who now have to leave a lot behind in order to move forward

into a plausible future. He seems well-suited to this task in

sensibility and intelligence. The task will surely include a degree of

pretense that he is holding some familiar things together and propping

up some touchstones of the comfortable life. But the truth is we are

all going to the same unfamiliar new territory.

The economy we’re moving into will have to be one of real work,

producing real things of value, at a scale consistent with energy

resource reality. I’m convinced that farming will come much closer to

the center of economic life, as the death of petro-agribusiness makes

food production a matter of life and death in America — as opposed to

the disaster of metabolic entertainment it is now. Reorganizing the

landscape itself for this finer-scaled new type of farming is a task

fraught with political peril (land ownership questions being

historically one of the main reasons that societies fall into

revolution). The public is completely unprepared for this kind of

change. We still think that “the path to success” is based on getting a

college degree certifying people for a lifetime of sitting in an office

cubicle. This is so far from the approaching reality that it will be

eventually viewed as a sick joke — like those old 1912 lithographs of

mega-cities with Zeppelins plying the air between Everest-size

skyscrapers.

The crucial element in the transformation underway will be

emotion. The American experience for a few generations has produced an

adult population with very childish instincts, increasingly worse each

decade. For instance, the desperate power fantasies among the younger

tattooed lumpenproles — those with next-to-zero real economic power —

suggest a certain unappetizing playing-out of resource competition when

the supply of Cheez Doodles and Pepsi starts to dwindle. But even the

heretofore gainfully employed middle classes are pretty lost in

fantasies at least of comfort an convenience. For years now, I have

wondered how their sense of grievance and resentment will be expressed

when the supermarket shelves run bare and the cardboard signs get taped

over the local gas pump and the cable TV gets cut off for non-payment.

You wonder, to put it bluntly, how far gone we really are.

ath stars, leaving Iceland with a pariah currency. Since it has to

import just about everything, and it suddenly finds itself unable to

pay for imports, the people are stripping the grocery markets of

whatever remains there now. You wonder what they will do in two weeks.

Ten years from now there may be 32,000 of them left, subsisting on

blubber sandwiches.

I exaggerate perhaps a little, but who really knows where all

this leads? Here in the USA, the Treasury, enjoying new and seemingly

limitless powers of discretionary spending, has begun shoveling dollars

into every truck that backs up to the loading dock. The numbers are

staggering. In ten days it’s reached into the trillions in loans and

handouts. Most of this money is getting sucked directly into the black

hole of debt and margin calls of one kind or another. This is

previously-presumed wealth that is now un-presumed. It’s leaving the

system, never to be seen again. One useful way of thinking about it is

to regard it as our society’s previous borrowings against our own

future. Thus, we are seeing our future vanish into a black hole — our

future comfort, health, and basic nourishment.

This is the kind of fiasco that brings down governments, propels

societies into revolutions, and starts wars. In a few months, America

will be full of angry economic losers. We’re not the same nation that

crowded around the old radio consoles for Franklin Roosevelt’s fireside

chats. Back then, we were mostly a highly-disciplined, regimented,

industrial society full of citizens who mostly did what they were told

to do, and mostly trusted in authority. Today we’re a nation of

tattooed barbarian “consumers” with no impulse control, a swollen sense

of entitlement, ruled by a set of authorities ranging from one G.W.

Bush to the grifter-billionaire pantheon of Wall Street CEOs — now

heading into secret bunkers with their stashes of krugerrands,

freeze-dried veal Milanese, and private security squads armed with XM-8

carbines.

I go along with Nassim Nicholas Taleb’s idea — read “The Black

Swan” — that nobody really knows anything. We construct our narratives

to try and explain circumstances that are unraveling non-linearly

before us, and some narratives are more plausible than others,

depending on your vantage point. There are infinite narratives. This is

nothing more than my narrative. The circumstances we’re entering

appear, for the moment, to take the shape of a compressive deflationary

depression with the cherry-on-top add-on of a hyper-inflation further

down the road — meaning initially that jobs, incomes, and pensions are

lost, but that later on even the little money that people manage to get

— perhaps mostly from government hand-outs of one kind or another —

steadily loses its value. Every way you jigger things, it just ends up

meaning the same thing:

a much poorer society. It certainly won’t be a society of recreational

shoppers plying the Target store aisles for scented candles and home

accents. Hyper-inflation could make old debts meaningless, but it would

also make credit meaningless and spending absurd.

Given the way our society has evolved to operate — as an endless

upward spiral of borrowings — you can see an awful lot of things not

working anymore, and an awful lot of people not working in them or at

them. Maybe the governments of the G-7 will get lending unstuck at the

upper levels, but who, exactly, is able to borrow now besides companies

on the verge of bankruptcy — and why continue to lend to them? (Except

to maintain the pretense that “something is being done.”) Besides,

there’s much too much previously borrowed money that won’t ever paid

back, and the “work-out” of all that debt only implies the continued

distress sale of any-and-all assets — so that the USA in effect

becomes yard-sale nation.

Personally, I think all the rejiggering in the world of numbers

and indexes will not solve anything, and really only represents a kind

obsessive-compulsive neurosis related to numerology that will do

nothing to readjust our daily activities toward the production of

things that have real and enduring value. In my narrative, the fate of

industrial nations really depends on energy resources. The price of oil

may be going down for the moment — perhaps due to the deleveraging of

hedge funds, banks, and invested individuals, perhaps combined with a

perception of “demand destruction” — but the geology and geopolitics

of oil have not changed since June of this year when oil was at $147.

Let’s say US oil consumption is down one million barrels of oil a day.

Within the next two years, we’re liable to lose more than that in

import declines from Mexico and Venezuela alone. The International

Energy Agency’s latest estimate is for only slightly less of an

increase in worldwide oil demand than was previously posted. It’s still

a net demand increase. World oil consumption still exceeds world

production now, perhaps permanently so. Finally, the current plunge of

oil prices has suddenly halted the very capital ventures in exploration

and development that were hoped to increase the worldwide supply of

oil. All this portends an aggravation of oil supply and allocation

problems in the five years ahead, and ultimately much more expensive,

harder-to-get oil.

What we can’t face is the prospect that we might become something

other than an industrial “consumer” society. My narrative includes the

conviction that we will have trouble producing food for ourselves as

petro-agriculture fails, and since society can’t go on without food

production, I see this activity coming back much closer to the center

of our daily lives. We’re not ready to think about that. The downside

of our unreadiness may be that a lot of Americans will go hungry in the

decade ahead.

None of this is an argument for despair, by the way, but it

certainly invokes the need for steeply revised expectations and serious

attention to a national “to-do” list. We’re on our way to becoming

another nation, whether we like it or not. No amount of numerological

augury or even hand-wringing will change that. The big question for,

say, the 24 months ahead is: how disorderly will we allow this

transition to be?

____________________________________

My 2008 novel of the post-oil future, World Made By Hand, is available in paperback at all booksellers.