Doubleday 1986

Story about a newspaper reporter who gets mixed up with religious cult killers. Set in a small, mid-American city. It’s narrated by the reporter and has a nice wacky, hapless quality about it. Loosely based on my own experience as a reporter back in the 1970s, when I specialized in investigating religious cult groups. I got to know quite a few of them and how they operated.

