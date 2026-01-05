Clusterfuck Nation

Ron Neff
10h

Seems that Trump is able to bring to the top of the headlines the Dem/Marxists love of the totally corrupt and unlovable:

Their love for men in girls / women's sports

Their love for mutilating the bodies of young boys and girls who are too young to decide

Their love for legal and illegal immigrants who steal vast amounts of money from taxpayers

Their love of electric cars and mandates to make Americans buy them even tho even the most clueless people today are beginning to understand that they are not efficient or practical.

Their love of windmills and solar panels even tho these vanity items explode the taxpayers electric bills.

Their love of the tyranny of the whole DEI system that discriminates against people who have merit vs those who just have the right sex--real or imagined/ethnic background/ pigment and many other descriptors.

Their love of people who like nothing more than receiving a check every month for sitting at home vs the millions of Americans who go to work every day to provide for their family.

Their love of laws that make it impossible to guarantee a free and fair election.

The love of judges who make judgements with no basis in the law or Constitution but help the Marxists keep their political grifting on overdrive.

There are many more examples that I could think of but.......I am already late leaving the warm house to feed the horses and cows and......they are getting ticked off and I prefer to stay on their good side.

Feel free to add any other groups who Trump is showing the world that American leftists are siding with other than the taxpayers who are funding this thing we call the Gov't.

KevinM
10h

That would be crazy should the judge try that?I read something from Gen.Flynn yesterday in regards to Hakim Jeffries may of tried to warn Maduro about the plan but was to late...if this be true he falls in line for treason.

