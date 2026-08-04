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JDaveF's avatar
JDaveF
15h

I'm going to raise an objection this time. I live in the deep South. A fence like that made of wood will last 5 - 10 years before it rots away to nothing. Pressure treated wood - rots away. Cedar - rots away. Redwood - rots away. Teak - maybe - if you can afford a $25,000 fence.

And that is not mold on the fence, it's algae. In a hot humid environement it grows everywhere. There is a product called "Wet and Forget", Costco, Walmart, amazon sell it. You spray it on, the algae disappears. Do it once a year.

My mom lives about 400 miles north of Mr. Kuntlser in Montreal Canada. There a plain untreated pine fence lasts 20, 30, 40 years because of sub-freezing temps half the year. She has one. An untreated pine fence in my yard would be gone in 2 years.

Sometimes practicality has to trump aesthetics.

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Joan Martin's avatar
Joan Martin
16h

I agree! Unfortunately, there is often no natural alternative to so many things. I love the brushed nickel towel bar for inside the shower that was just delivered. It came in a box that said "Metal First, No Plastic Parts." However, it was made in China. I look forward to the future when most products are manufactured onshore. Great post@

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