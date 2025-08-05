Thar she blows: Elon Musk’s new / retro Tesla Diner on the corner of Santa Monica Blvd and Orange Street in Hollywood, CA. Designed to appeal to the deepest techno-narcissistic yearnings of the tech genius class of Americans. . . a very small demographic. It’s all sleek chrome and glass, with overtones of UFO. Cutting Edge! Transhuman chic! America is probably as sick of the tech fantasia trend as it is with Woke ideology. We’re beginning to grok that the future isn’t what it was cracked up to be. I predict the Tesla Diner will soon become the target of flash mobs seeking Rolex watches, Hermès Birkin handbags, and the keys to hot cars parked in its modest lot.

Note (in shot below, which is likely a rendering, not a real photo) that the structure actually addresses the street-corner properly. It’s brought up to the sidewalk edge as a truly urban building with ground-floor retail should be. Parking is in mid-block. Points for that. The neighborhood is attempting to densify with multistory apartment buildings. But LA, as we know, is struggling with suicidal tendencies, what with massive homeless squalor, the “undocumented” La Raza invasion, and Marxist municipal politics. I’m not so sure the densification project will continue.

Also note (photo following the one below) just how weak and squalid the urban condition is right across Santa Monica Blvd from the diner.

You might as well be in Jolliet, Illinois.