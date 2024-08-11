Behold, the ghost of a formerly charming streetscape superimposed over a brutal Toronto skyscraper! Does it remind you of Canada’s current government: the ghost of political dignity over the brutal tyranny of Justin Trudeau and Chrystia Freeland — ? As a matter of pure urban design, this pentimento of antique buildings informs us how much human scale matters. The human eye really only takes in how a building meets the street and the few floor above. Within that spatial frame, the parts of the building can communicate profound ideas about civilized life, such as the need for decorum and aspiration (towers and finials). The windows are treated not as holes-in-a-wall, but relationships between the inside and the outside of a building, embellished with suitable grace-notes (decorated lintels, arches with keystones). The windows are vertical, expressing the dignity of the human figure (buildings are anthropomorphic). The actual skyscraper behind this display achieves none of this.Rather, it presents as a titanic act of brutality — which is exactly in-synch with Canada’s current national spirit.

