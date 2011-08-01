August 2011
Architectural Abortions from the USA and Around the World (And Sometimes Other Miscellany Infecting the Landscape)
Maybe more like what-the-fuck? of the month. How crazy are we here in America? Perhaps the "Landscape Urbanists" of the Harvard GSD are behind this exercise in environmental heroism. Thanks to Theodore Curtis for the snap and the heads-up. He writes: "It's in Sacramento, California, and in an older neighborhood. They redeveloped an empty wearhouse -- so not even like there was any nature there beforehand."