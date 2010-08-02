Just what a society fretful about surveillance needs: a giant fiberglass eyeball designed by artist Tony Tasset for Pritzker Place (corner of State and Van Buren Syreets), Chicago. Like so much activity that passes for "art" these days, here's another stunt designed to discomfit, annoy, disorient, or confound the public. The three-story tall eyeball was fabricated by the F.A.S.T. Corporation of Sparta, Wisconsin -- at least it wasn't outsourced to Korea.

Lowering the iris into place. (Where's Batman when you really need him!)

How much stimulus money went into this? Meanwhile, the public transit system of Chicago is falling apart.

Thanks to Bjorn Bergman of Viroqua, Wisconsin for the tip on this!