The Melvin-Lewis Cemetery on Parker Road south of Denver, Colorado, conveniently located to provide the dead and the un-dead equal access to shopping (something cruelly ommitted from the Americans With Disabilities Act). Out of camera range, there’s a TGI Fridays on one side and a KFC/Taco Bell on the other, assuring that the dead will not go hungry, either. Score another one for America's great sense of compassion. And thanks to Eli Oldham of Parker, Colorado, for sending it in.