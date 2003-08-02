Can you fucking believe this sidewalk leading to a Chester County, Pa, post office?

What were they thinking? That customers, having chosen to make this arduous journey on foot, might topple over from exhaustion into the path of a moving car? Or is this somebody's idea of a handicapped ramp? Imagine the money they spent constructing this thing?

I suppose, after the civil engineers finished with this project, the got right to work on the promised hydrogen economy.