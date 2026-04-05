Clusterfuck Nation

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Carl Gottlieb's avatar
Carl Gottlieb
7h

Not a bad description of the edifice Trump will have built. However gaudy, and Trumpian the skyscraper may be, it’s not as hideous as the brutalist, Mecca like monstrosity Obama is building in Chicago.

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Mitch's avatar
Mitch
7h

I kind of like it. Probably has to have a hotel in it to make any sense financially.

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