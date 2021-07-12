A bunch of readers sent me a video on the Odysee platform that seems to have lit up the Internet over the weekend, a conversation between the international lawyer Reiner Fuellmich and a character named David Martin, PhD, CEO of M-Cam, a company that researches and advises on intellectual property and patents, especially in medicine. Dr. Martin is “a fellow” at the University of Virginia School of Business Administration and formerly an assistant professor at UVa’s School of Medicine. Mr. Fuellmich is a German national who claims to be bringing a case to the world court to prosecute various parties for hoaxing the world over the coronavirus we call Covid-19.

Mr. Fuellmich’s claim is based on the allegation that the world has been played by “a PCR test pandemic,” not by a novel coronavirus, saying that the PCR test is entirely unreliable, but was used to generate millions of “cases.” Dr. Martin claims that scores of patents were filed as far back as 2008 on features found in Covid 19 — the spike protein, the polybasic cleavage site, and the ace-2 receptor binding domain — by people doing “bioweapons” research at the University of North Carolina (e.g., Dr. Ralph Baric) as well as the US Military’s DARPA, the Wuhan, China, virology lab, and Dr. Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), much of it intermediated by Peter Daszak of the EcoHealth Alliance, and allegedly involving a criminal conspiracy with several pharmaceutical companies to make a lot of money off an engineered global health emergency. He claims further that the mRNA vaccines are “medical devices” designed to induce illness.

This complex story has its charms (Fuellmich & Martin are very good talkers) and has undergone serial debunkings by some of the usual debunkers, themselves not necessarily reliable organs of debunkery, such as The Washington Post. Dr. Martin appears to be associated with the “Plandemic” crowd and with some marginal crypto-religious groups inveighing against Jewish conspiracies and freemasonry — two big red flags for me.

We live in a time when reality is exceptionally slippery, but there are parts of the story that are now accepted as real in the emergent consensual reality of what actually happened. For instance: that Dr. Anthony Fauci funded gain-of-function research using Peter Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance as a conduit. And the numerous patent records do exist within the stated time-line. The scientific and legal facts around all this are abstruse, and most college-educated (and beyond) Americans might have trouble processing the story.

[Added for clarity, Monday 3:00 p.m.: Commenters (below blog ads) seem to misconstrue my reservations about Fuellmich and Martin. I am not dismissing what they appear to state: that the entire Covid-19 episode has been some kind of a dark enterprise, perhaps even a criminal one. Note, they don’t even discuss early treatments of the illness such as Ivermectin, the official suppression of which by mass media and government has added a whole other layer of indecency to the tale. On balance, they seem to have a pretty good story, and I’ll stand by to see if anything develops out of it.]

But this leads to another story that lit up the Internet over the weekend: the 35-piece Twitter thread put out by blogger / podcaster Daryl Cooper under the username “MartyrMade” analyzing why half the country is so angry about being bamboozled by the authorities over the past five years, and why they now doubt the results of the 2020 election. It lit up the Internet because it was concise and clear, showing the immense bad faith that Americans have been subjected to and the resulting institutional perfidy. As I have said here many times, much of this trouble with reality goes back to RussiaGate, the mendacity of which can hardly be over-stated. Here’s an even more concise edited string of Mr. Cooper’s most pungent points:

The FBI/etc spied on the 2016 Trump campaign using evidence manufactured by the Clinton campaign. We now know that all involved knew it was fake from Day 1…. Everyone involved lied about their involvement as long as they could…. It’s hard to describe to people on the left (who are used to thinking of gov’t as a conspiracy… Watergate, COINTELPRO, WMD, etc) how shocking & disillusioning this was for people who encourage their sons to enlist in the Army…. They could have managed the shock if it only involved the government. But the behavior of the corporate press is really what radicalized them [conservatives]. They hate journalists more than they hate any politician or gov’t official, because they feel most betrayed by them…. Many of them don’t know for certain whether ballots were faked in November 2020, but they know for absolute certain that the press, the FBI, etc would lie to them if there was. They have every reason to believe that, and it’s probably true.”

That’s a pretty deft summation of what has gone on in this country for a matter of years: complete institutional betrayal. Most of the political establishment is implicated in this, but mainly the Democratic Party as a whole, certain members of the Republican congressional leadership (Senators McConnell, Burr, Rubio and others), officers of the permanent DC bureaucracy, and most damningly, the press. I would also throw in the judiciary, especially the DC federal courts.

So, don’t expect that half of the country to comply with directives or mandates about anything until some of that is corrected, especially the RussiaGate piece. The person assigned to correct that, of course, is named John Durham, now special prosecutor. Many Americans have given up on him for the excellent reason that they have seen one seemingly criminal event after another unspool before them (the Eric Ciaramella/CIA impeachment op; the malicious treatment of General Flynn by Judge Emmet G. Sullivan, the Hunter Biden laptop affair, the Fauci gain-of-function funding) with no attempt at formal adjudication, and a bodyguard of lies provided by the news media — and through it all, John Durham is missing-in-action.

It’s been a very long wait and, remarkably, absolutely nothing has leaked out of his office in all these months. Is it really possible that Mr. Durham will just slip away down history’s memory hole without ever registering what he spent the last two years doing? Personally, I don’t think that’s possible. It is possible, though, that Attorney General Merrick Garland is interfering with Mr. Durham’s investigation in ways we don’t know about. If so, that would be an invitation to some pretty grave civil unrest.

This blog is sponsored this week by Vaulted, an online mobile web app for investing in allocated and deliverable physical gold. To learn more visit: Kunstler.com/vaulted

Your Summer Reading ! ! !

Click here for Autographed Copies from Battenkill Books

Click here to order from Amazon

More Great Reading!

At Ponsonby Hall, a new Hampshire prep school for screw-ups, things are far from all right.

“Audaciously hilarious”

$7.00 — Cheap! Buy!

(Read Excerpt)

A child is born… but not exactly the way he thought it happened. And now he must leave home at Christmas time. $7.50 — Cheap! Buy!

Something Strange is going on at Camp Timahoe in Lost Indian, Vermont, summer of 1962.

“Rollicking fun”

$7.50 — Cheap! Buy!

(Read Excerpt)

New Paintings by JHK 2020

Other Books by JHK

The World Made By Hand Series:

Book 1:



Book 2:



Book 3:





Book 4:



Support this blog by visiting Jim’s Patreon Page